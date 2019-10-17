Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.34. 642,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325,798. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.66.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

