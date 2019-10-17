CBRE Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 91,934 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 79,843% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165,000 shares of company stock worth $170,394,000 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. 32,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,290. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

