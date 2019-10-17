CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus Teradata (OTCMKTS:TDC) Critical Review

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Teradata and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 2 2 0 2.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teradata presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 1.07% 23.03% 4.89% CCUR 19.70% 1.05% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $2.16 billion 1.57 $30.00 million $0.88 33.74 CCUR $3.46 million 8.69 $680,000.00 N/A N/A

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Volatility & Risk

Teradata has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teradata beats CCUR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform that provides pervasive data intelligence; and Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability, and operations of software and infrastructure. Its business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. The company also provides maintenance services. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company sells its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

