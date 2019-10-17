CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CDW stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

