Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Celcuity worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELC. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.25 and a quick ratio of 25.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. Celcuity Inc has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Celcuity Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CELC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

