Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,002,460,000 after purchasing an additional 929,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,630,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celgene by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,583,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,004 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

CELG traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,448. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $58.59 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

