Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centamin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

