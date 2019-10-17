Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,788,000 after acquiring an additional 539,794 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 233.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 111.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. The stock had a trading volume of 187,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.02 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.84%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.28.

In other news, Director Jessica L. Blume acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $151,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

