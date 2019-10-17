Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of research firms have commented on CDEV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 20.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 108,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.