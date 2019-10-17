CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $460,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after buying an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

