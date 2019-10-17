CenturyLink Investment Management Co Reduces Stock Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband acquired 500 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $201.09 and a 52 week high of $268.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $256.00 price target on Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.57.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.