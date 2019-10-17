CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 1,488 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 target price on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $6,462,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,086,870 in the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $137.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

