CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 4,157 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,516 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. ValuEngine lowered shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

In other eBay news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $255,475.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

