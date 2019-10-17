CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 7,645 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.8% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 174,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 102,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

