Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,494,000 after buying an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Celanese by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Celanese by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,367,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Celanese by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,032,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,281,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Celanese by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $122.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

