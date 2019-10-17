Cerebellum GP LLC Has $132,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

