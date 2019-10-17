Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $140,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

In other news, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,717.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

