Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 1,412 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $143.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $140.28. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

