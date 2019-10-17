Cerebellum GP LLC Sells 668 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Cerebellum GP LLC trimmed its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in ABIOMED by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,219,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $578,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,436,000 after purchasing an additional 629,455 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after purchasing an additional 491,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ABIOMED by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $633,440,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $427.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

