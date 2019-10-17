Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-5.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.615-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.79.

In other news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

