Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $14.77. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 93,806 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.46.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 331.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,363.64%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

