Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been given a $46.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CQP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 34,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,081. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 457,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 347,978 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 27.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

