Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Set at $140.00 by Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) received a $140.00 price target from stock analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,878. Chevron has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.