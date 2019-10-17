China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 27.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 349.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 330.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

