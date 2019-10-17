Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CB. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an outperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.