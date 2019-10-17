Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises 2.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 412,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 199,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,337.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

