CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 169,877 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,877 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $37,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $101,000.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

COLD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 122,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,791. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $438.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.30 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

