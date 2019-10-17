CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $41,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.6% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 101,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.26.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.