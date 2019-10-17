CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $53.95 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $53,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 219,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $164.11 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average of $206.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

