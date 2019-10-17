CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 469,896 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,485,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $76,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 201.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 981 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

