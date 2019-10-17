CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $62,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $189.99. 75,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,160,369. The company has a market cap of $540.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,028,338 shares of company stock valued at $742,544,275. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.32.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

