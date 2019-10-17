CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,921 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $92,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.72 and a 200-day moving average of $263.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The firm had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

