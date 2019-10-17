Cigna (NYSE:CI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.77.

NYSE CI traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.77. 1,807,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,014. Cigna has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 113,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

