Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Randolph Co Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 4.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

