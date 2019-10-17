Citigroup Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $76.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 target price on Fortive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,466,000 after buying an additional 3,889,862 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 287,449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,651,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,613,000 after buying an additional 257,016 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 365,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,804,000 after buying an additional 254,963 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

