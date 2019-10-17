Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 3.2% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

CFG stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

