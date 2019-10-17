City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.74

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.83 million for the quarter. City Developments had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts expect that City Developments Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

