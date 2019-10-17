Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,021. Civeo has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $191.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the second quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 148.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Civeo by 96.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 price target on Civeo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

