Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudera, Inc. develops and distributes software for business data which include storage, access, management, analysis, security, search, processing and analysis applications. Its products include Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, Cloudera Analytic BD, Cloudera Operational DB, Cloudera Data Science & Engineering and Cloud Essentials. Cloudera, Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLDR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cloudera to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,606. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 7,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $49,664.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,206 shares in the company, valued at $782,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 439,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,199,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,182 shares of company stock worth $141,555. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,724,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,060,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,777,000 after purchasing an additional 386,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,205 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,159,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 418,741 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

