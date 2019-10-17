CLSA Analysts Give GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) a $15.30 Price Target

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) has been assigned a $15.30 price target by CLSA in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GHG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

Shares of GHG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.05 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 46.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. TT International purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 747.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

