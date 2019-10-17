Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.98

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and traded as low as $1.18. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 21,073 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.