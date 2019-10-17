Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

CNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,790.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,443,000 after buying an additional 132,456 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,834,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth about $62,501,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 695,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 119,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $60.18. 1,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,634. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.