Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Holdings Lowered by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $529,972.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Colfax stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Colfax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colfax Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

