Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,487. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock valued at $39,483,460. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

