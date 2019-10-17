Color Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Color Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $3.86 million and $348,952.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,113.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $219.10 or 0.02698951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00555001 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000655 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,624,169 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

