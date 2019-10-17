Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

