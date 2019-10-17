Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 151,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

