Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 263,292 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 263,292 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $158,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 133,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.2% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. 3,808,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,030,035. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $205.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.