Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.10% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $37,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,289 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,304,000 after purchasing an additional 801,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 536,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,824,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.091 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

