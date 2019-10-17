Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,228 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in eBay by 89.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,082,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $560,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in eBay by 247.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,685,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $461,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 1,128.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $449,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in eBay by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,625,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in eBay by 1.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $421,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,663,057. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,833. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

